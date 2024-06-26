New Lok Sabha Speaker’s 1st move ‘resolution condemning Emergency’ divides Opposition

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 26

Newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's very first move in the 18th Lok Sabha -- a resolution condemning the 1975 Emergency imposed by late PM Indira Gandhi -- provoked sloganeering by the Congress MPs and divided the opposition.

Just when greetings to Birla by MPs cutting across party lines had ended and Birla had made his acceptance speech thanking the House for electing him presiding officer for the second time, a resolution he brought condemning the imposition of the Emergency attracted massive sloganeering by Congress MPs who stood in aisles stopping short of entering the well.

In the resolution, Birla said late PM Indira Gandhi suspended all fundamental rights, converted the country into a jail, gagged the media, pressured judges and spoke of committed bureaucracy and judiciary.

After Birla finished reading the resolution which said the House condemned the act of imposing the emergency and resolved to safeguard the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar, he called upon the House to observe a two minute silence.

During this time, all MPs including from across opposition INDIA bloc parties, barring the Congress, were seen standing in their seats and observing silence.

TMC, NCP Sharadchandra Pawar, Shiv Sena UBT MPs stood in their seats and paid homage along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers and BJP MPs.

