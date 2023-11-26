 New Maldives President opts for Turkey over India as first port of call : The Tribune India

New Maldives President opts for Turkey over India as first port of call

Earlier this month, Mohamed Muizzu visited UAE and came away with an assurance of $ 80 million billion from the Abu Dhabi Fund for the Male Airport project

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. Reuters file



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 26

In signs of a cooler relationship with India than his predecessor, the new President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu on Sunday left for Turkey on his first official visit instead of first visiting India as is done by all newly sworn-in heads of government in neighbouring countries, bar Pakistan.

In fact, in a break with conventions, Muizzu has been travelling even before he was sworn in as President with the primary aim being to explore alternate sources of funding to reduce dependence on India.

Earlier this month, he visited the UAE and came away with an assurance of $ 80 million billion from the Abu Dhabi Fund for the Male Airport project.

India had extended a $136.6 million Line of Credit for its expansion and the assurance from the UAE on top up funding means that Male need not engage New Delhi for another round of credit.

After his visit to Turkey, Muizzu will leave for the UAE to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference - COP 28 on November 30. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend COP28, there is a slim likelihood of both leaders meeting for the first time after the defeat of the pro-India candidate in the Maldives Presidential elections.

Nepal PM Prachanda when he took over as Premier for the first time had also skipped India and instead made China his first port of call. However, after a rocky end to his first premiership, he made sure India was the first country he visited after becoming the Prime Minister for the next two times.


