New Parliament building should be renamed 'Modi Marriott': Congress

New Delhi, September 23
Suggesting renaming the new building of Parliament as “Modi Multiplex” or “Modi Marriott”, the Congress today proposed finding new use for the structure “after a regime change in 2024”.
BJP president JP Nadda hit back at the Congress saying, “Even by the lowest standards of the Congress, this is a pathetic mindset. This is nothing but an insult to the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. In any case, this isn’t the first time the Congress is anti-Parliament. They tried in 1975 and failed miserably”.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said he found the new building “claustrophobic” and its architecture not conducive for democracy. “It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriott...,” Ramesh wrote today on X.
