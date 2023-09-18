New Parliament celebrates heroes of Indian democracy

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 17

All set for commencement from Ganesh Chaturthi, India’s new Parliament House will celebrate the cultural, artistic and intellectual heritage of the country and hail heroes of unity and democracy, right from Mughal emperor Akbar and Dara Shikoh to founder of the Sikh empire Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

On the eve of the opening, Sachchidanand Joshi, lead curator of the complex’s art project and Executive Director, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, spoke to The Tribune about the project and described “The Mother of Democracy” gallery in the constitutional foyer as the “soul of the building”.

“The Mother of Democracy gallery has 16 niches depicting the journey of Indian democracy from Vedic times. The Rigveda and Atharvaveda refer to participatory institutions Sabha, Samiti and Sansad. The Ramayana and the Mahabharata have instances of people’s involvement in decision-making. Then we have Buddhist and Jain texts, examples from the Ashoka, Chanakya and Mauryan periods, Uthiramerur inscriptions Nadu that mention rules of engaging people in governance and medieval period with examples of good governance and rule of law under Shravasti King Suhaldev, Vijayanagara and Chola empires; Mughal emperor Akbar, Dara Shikoh, Shivaji Maharaj and Maharaja Ranjit Singh,” says Joshi.

Apart from democratic traditions, the new Parliament showcases India’s cultural wealth with three dedicated galleries. “The first gallery called Shilp houses 175 forms of handicraft created by over 500 artisans from across India. This gallery has eight themes, including aastha (faith), a unique section showcasing terracotta products created with the soil sourced from every state and UT,” says Joshi, whose team documented the Sengol, which stands installed near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair in the new building.

The second art gallery — Sangeet — has a section hosting musical instruments played by great maestros.

“The families donated these instruments willingly for the new Parliament. We have the sitar of Pt Ravishankar; the shehnai of Ustad Bismillah Khan; the sarod of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan; the santoor of Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma; the flute of Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia and Karaikudi Mani’s mridangam,” says Joshi.

In the third gallery — Sthapatya — exhibiting Indian architecture marvels, the curating team had only one rider. “We included Unesco world heritage sites from each state and an iconic monument if the state did not have any Unesco site. The gallery represents each faith through grand murals of the Golden Temple, the oldest mosque in Kerala, and major temples. We had only one mandate — all art should be inclusive and representative,” the project director for the new Parliament art notes.

