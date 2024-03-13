New pharma code: Gifts, travel sops for docs banned

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, March 12

The government on Tuesday night notified the new pharma code that bars pharma companies from extending gifts, monetary benefits or travel facilities to doctors in exchange for prescription of drugs.

The Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP), 2024, issued today requires all Indian Pharmaceutical Associations to constitute Ethics Committee for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (ECPMP) to accept complaints from people on violations of the code and dispose them off within 90 days of receipt. The code provides for suspension or expulsion of the entity from the association if found guilty.

The Code under the head "Relationship with Healthcare Professionals" says no gift or pecuniary advantage should be offered for personal benefit of any healthcare professional or family member (both immediate and extended) by any pharmaceutical company or its agent - distributors, wholesalers, retailers.

"Companies or their representatives, or any person acting on their behalf, should not extend travel facilities inside or outside the country, including rail, air, ship, cruise tickets, paid vacations, etc., to healthcare professionals or their family members for attending conferences, seminars, workshops unless the person is a speaker for a continuing medical education programme. Companies or their representatives should not extend hospitality like hotel stay, expensive cuisine, resort accommodation to healthcare professionals or their family unless the person is a speaker for a CME programme," states the code.

It also bars companies from paying cash to healthcare professionals or their family members under any pretext.

