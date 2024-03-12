New policy unveiled on spectrum regulation

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, March 11

Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw today unveiled a policy framework for spectrum regulatory systems, aiming to stimulate innovation in the technology sector. Under this framework, students and colleges can seek approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) through an online portal, fostering a conducive environment for experimentation and creativity. Vaishnaw was speaking at the announcement that New Delhi would host the India Mobile Congress (IMC) from October 15 to 24. He laid out key proposals for the IMC, including the inclusion of electric vehicles (EVs), electronics manufacturers and device makers, broadening the scope of the event to feature 1,000 exhibitors in the upcoming edition.

Vaishnaw emphasised the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors, urging the participation of leading industry bodies, such as the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) in organising IMC-2024.

With the technological revolution at our doorstep, it’s crucial to integrate all facets of the technology ecosystem into the India Mobile Congress, Vaishnaw stated.

He further emphasised the urgency for the commencement of approved semiconductor projects, with construction slated to begin within 100 days of approval, signalling a commitment to fast-tracking progress in the technology sector.

