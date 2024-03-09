New tech to treat brain tumour in 30 minutes

New Delhi, March 8
While traditional brain surgeries last 3-4 hours, India’s first ZAP-X gyroscopic radiosurgery platform, a technology designed for the treatment of brain tumour, unveiled by Apollo Hospitals on Friday completes treatment within 30 minutes.
Radiosurgical beams accurately focus radiation on the intended tumour. One of the features of the technology include pain-free treatment with minimal side effects.
“ZAP-X completes treatment within a single session lasting no more than 30 minutes. It allows for a daycare procedure, enabling patients to return home post-treatment unlike traditional surgeries requiring 4-7 days or more of hospitalisation, and without the necessity of anaesthesia. This technology redefines precision with minimal radiation exposure, enabling new standards in effectiveness and patient comfort,” said the healthcare group.
