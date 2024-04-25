New training modules for Indian Army soldiers focus on technology

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

The Army is now training its soldiers to make technology-driven decisions. For this, necessary changes are being made to training modules by incorporating technologies to be used in future.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande today said, “In order to enhance the technical threshold of soldiers and to align with technological requirements, training establishments have modified syllabi.”

Aim to empower troops Empowering the soldier remains at the core of all pursuits of technology infusion. — General Manoj Pande, Army chief

He was speaking at a day-long seminar organised by the Army and the Army-funded think-tank — the Centre for Land Warfare Studies — to study the needs of the soldiers. The theme of the seminar is ‘The Year of Technology Absorption — Empowering the Soldier’.

The Army Chief said simulation and virtual reality training modules had been already incorporated into the force. Equipment manufacturers for the niche technology now have to comply with a clause to train the soldiers.

In order to bring in domain-specific competencies, cyber specialists and linguists were being commissioned in the Territorial Army, he said. “Empowering the soldier remains at the core of all pursuits of technology infusion. Apart from training, soldiers are being encouraged to take ownership of the technology they use,” said General Pande. The Army Chief explained that consequent to technology adoption, it was imperative to tailor doctrines and strategies to the prevalent operational needs. This will include employment of tactics that accrue from new technologies.

