New video claims 70 protesters got money

Kolkata, May 12

In a purported video that surfaced from Sandeshkhali, a local BJP leader was heard saying that over 70 women had received Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against local TMC satrap Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides who were accused of sexual assault and land grab.

TMC moves EC against NCW chief Rekha Sharma The TMC on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma

“This is to draw your attention to a deeply distressing turn of events, wherein BJP leaders, along with member(s) of the NCW, have criminally conspired against the entire electorate and hence, warrants your immediate intervention,” the party said in a letter to the EC

In the video, lasting over 45 minutes, a man resembling Sandeshkhali mandal president Gangadhar Kayal told this to the questioner. It was Kayal who had earlier said in another purported clip, the first in a series in the past week, that the rape allegations were “staged”.

The authenticity of the videos could not be verified independently.

In the latest tape that surfaced on Saturday night, Kayal was heard saying that 70 women got Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against Sheikh who was arrested and later suspended by the police.

“We will need Rs 2.5 lakh in cash for 50 booths where 30 per cent of protesters would be women. We have to keep the SC, ST and OBC people here in good humour by paying them satisfactorily. In any situation, women will form the front row confronting the police,” he said in the video.

Kayal could not be contacted, but the BJP has dubbed the videos as fake.

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta said, “The truth of the BJP’s fake narrative on Sandeshkhali is tumbling out of the closet.”

Multiple purported videos of Sandeshkhali women have surfaced and shared by the TMC over the past few days.

