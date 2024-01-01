New Year party turns violent in Hyderabad hotel after customers question quality of food

Hyderabad, January 1
A New Year party turned violent at a hotel in Hyderabad's Telangana after a scuffle broke out between a group of customers and hotel staff, police said on Monday.
The official further stated that one person received injuries on his head during the clashes, adding that the clashes broke out when one of the customers raised a complaint over the quality of the food.
The alleged incident of assault took place at the Abids Grand Hotel, Hyderabad, late Monday night on the occasion of the New Year.
The purported video of the assault, which was captured on the CCTV camera, also went viral on social media.
In the video, unidentified stick-bearing men, believed to be hotel staff, could be seen assaulting another group of people.
According to T Narasimha Raju, Station House Officer, Abids, "The clash took place between a group of customers and the hotel staff. The customers complained about food and stated they would not pay as their complaint was not resolved."
"As the arguments took an ugly turn, both parties attacked each other. A customer received a head injury," the official said.
"A case has been registered against the hotel staff," he stated.
More details are awaited.
