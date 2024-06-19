Newly built bridge collapses in Bihar days before inauguration

PTI

Patna, June 18

A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra collapsed in Pararia village of Bihar’s Araria district on Tuesday, a police officer said. No casualty was reported, he said.

The bridge, constructed by the state government, was yet to be inaugurated and opened to public as approach roads to the bridge were not constructed. The bridge connects Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of Araria district.

Amit Ranjan, Araria SP said, “A portion of a newly constructed bridge over Bakra river has collapsed. Officials have reached there to examine the matter.” The cause of the incident is not yet known, he added. In March, an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river collapsed in Supaul district, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured.

#Bihar