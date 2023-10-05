NewsClick founder, HR head sent to police remand

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 4

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty arrested under the anti-terror UAPA were remanded in police custody for seven days today, with the news portal alleging denial of a copy of the FIR in the matter.

Court notice to police on plea for FIR copy The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Police on a plea moved by founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty seeking a copy of the FIR. ANI

Apart from protests by civil society groups, the Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps, Press Association, Working News Camermen’s Association among others wrote to the CJI, urging that declaration of grounds of arrest by the police must be a precondition for questioning. Referring to the questioning of “46 suspects” by the Delhi Police Special Cell yesterday for allegedly receiving money that came to NewsClick from China-linked entities, the media bodies said, “Journalism cannot be prosecuted as terrorism.”