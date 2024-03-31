NewsClick founder named accused in chargesheet

PTI

New Delhi, March 30

The Delhi Police on Saturday filed its first chargesheet, spread across 8,000 pages, in the UAPA case against NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha for allegedly running Chinese propaganda, naming him and the firm owning the portal as accused.

The final report was filed by the Delhi Police Special Cell before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur.

According to special public prosecutors, Purkayastha and PPK NEWSCLICK Studio Private Limited had been named as accused.

Court sources said the chargesheet contained over 8,000 pages, including annexures. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on April 16.

The court granted extensions to the Delhi Police to file the chargesheet, first in December last year and then in February. Later, on March 20, it again extended the time required to file the final report by 10 days after noting submissions of the public prosecutors. Section 43 D of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) extends the time required to complete investigation from 90 days to up to 180 days.

