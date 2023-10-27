NewsClick HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court for bail, founder Prabir Purkayastha seeks seized electronic devices back

New Delhi, October 27
NewsClick human resources department head Amit Chakravarty has moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a case lodged under the anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda, his lawyer said.
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha also moved a court seeking the release of his electronic devices seized by police in the case.
Special Judge Hardeep Kaur on Friday granted time to Delhi Police till November 4 to file a reply on Chakravarty's bail application and till October 31 to reply on the application filed by Purkayastha.
The applications were filed on October 25.
The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha and Chakravarty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested them on October 3.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...