New Delhi, October 5
The Delhi Police on Thursday opposed the applications filed for the supply of a copy of the FIR by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that the news portal had received money to spread pro-China propaganda.
Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur was hearing the arguments regarding the applications.
Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava cited a Supreme Court judgment and said the accused had to approach the police commissioner, who would then form a committee regarding the same.
He said the accused had to follow the "step-by-step procedure" prescribed by the apex court. The application filed by the accused was "premature" and they could not "directly jump before the court", Shrivastava added.
The court had issued a notice to the city police on the applications on Wednesday.
Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Police have sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann
The meeting came a day after the SC asked the Centre to surv...
Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab
The development comes following the resignation of senior la...
All troops in Sikkim, barring 22 missing in flash flood, are safe: Defence Ministry assures families
The family members of the 22 missing troops have been contac...
British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack
Metropolitan Police say the man has been released on bail pe...
NewsClick Row: Prosecution opposes plea for copy of FIR
Special Public Prosecutor says the accused have to follow 's...