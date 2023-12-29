 Next steps after examining ruling with legal team: MEA on 8 ex-Indian Navy men in Qatar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Next steps after examining ruling with legal team: MEA on 8 ex-Indian Navy men in Qatar

Next steps after examining ruling with legal team: MEA on 8 ex-Indian Navy men in Qatar

Former Indian Navy personnel have been sentenced to prison for varying durations

Next steps after examining ruling with legal team: MEA on 8 ex-Indian Navy men in Qatar

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Next steps after examining ruling, discussion with legal team: MEA on 8 Indians in Qatar

New Delhi, December 29

A day after a Qatari court dropped the death sentences given to eight former Indian Navy personnel, India on Friday said it will explore the next possible steps in the case after studying the verdict and holding discussions with their legal team and family members.

The Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted the death penalty handed down to the Indians on Thursday and sentenced them to prison for varying durations, weeks after their family members filed an appeal against the earlier order by another court.

The Navy veterans were sentenced to death by Qatar’s Court of First Instance on October 26.

“For the moment, I do not have any additional information to share till we see the judgment,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

“The sentences have been reduced. But till we have the details, I do not want to comment. We will, of course, be discussing the next possible steps with the legal team and the family members,” he added while responding to a volley of questions.

It is learnt that the prison terms handed to the former Indian Navy personnel range from three years to 25 years.

“We would urge you again not to engage in speculation. The interests of Indians and their family members is our foremost concern,” Bagchi said.

The MEA said on Thursday that the Qatari court had reduced the sentences of the Indians.

“We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities,” the ministry said.

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in a case of espionage.

Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

The charges against the eight Navy veterans were filed on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.

All the former officers had “unblemished stints” of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and held important positions, including that of instructors, in the force.

Al Dahra Global closed its operations in Doha in May and all those working there (primarily Indians) have since returned home.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Navy #Qatar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

2
Jalandhar

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

3
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

4
Punjab

Chaos at Ludhiana rly station as passengers stuck for hours

5
India

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justices of 5 high courts

6
Trending

UK woman was declared dead, wakes up after 40 minutes; on her body partner finds…

7
Trending

Karnataka teacher’s ‘hugging and kissing' photoshoot with her student during study tour goes viral; parents file complaint

8
India

Anish Dayal Singh appointed CRPF chief, Nina Singh to head CISF

9
India

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

10
Punjab

Photos of Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on Punjab's R-Day tableau led to its rejection: Sunil Jakhar

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

ULFA signs peace pact with Centre and Assam Government, to shun violence

ULFA signs peace pact with Centre, Assam Government; agrees to shun violence, disband organisation

The peace accord is expected to end decades-old insurgency i...

India seeks extradition of 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed, sends request to Pakistan

India seeks extradition of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, sends request to Pakistan

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said t...

Next steps after examining ruling with legal team: MEA on 8 ex-Indian Navy men in Qatar

Next steps after examining ruling with legal team: MEA on 8 ex-Indian Navy men in Qatar

Former Indian Navy personnel have been sentenced to prison f...

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day Parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

Bhagwant Mann says has sympathy for Jakhar who recently join...

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Officials scan multiple CCTV footage around the site, spot a...


Cities

View All

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

76-kg heroin seized, 99 arrested

BSF, police foil smuggling attempt, arrest three with 1.440 kg of heroin

Looking back 2023: Farmers continue fight for better price of crops

Battling staff shortage, RTA to accommodate onerous licensing work of SDM-II office

Dense fog hits flight operations at SBSI Airport, 14 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at SBSI Airport, 14 flights cancelled

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

24-year-old stabbed to death by 5 youth over financial dispute in Zirakpur hotel

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Rajya Sabha chairman declines AAP's request to appoint Raghav Chadha as party's interim leader in House

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Wrestling Federation of India office moved out of BJP MP Brij Bhushan’s residence

Maharani Gita Devi, wife of Maharaja Brig Sukhjit Singh of Kapurthala, dies at 86

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

‘Bolero gang’ busted, 3 arrested

Woman’s murder case cracked

RoundGlass Tehang lads romp home

Of 24,000 members, only 285 eligible to vote in NRI Sabha poll

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

YPS players shine in national championships