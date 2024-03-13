NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to procure new one from another bank by March 15

New Delhi, March 13
NHAI has advised Paytm FASTag users to obtain a new FASTag from another bank before March 15 to ensure a smooth travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, an official statement said on Wednesday.
This will help avoid penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways, as per the statement.
Following the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines on restrictions concerning Paytm Payments Bank, the statement said Paytm FASTag users will no longer have the option to recharge or top-up their balance after March 15, 2024.
However, they can continue to use the existing balance to pay tolls beyond the stipulated date, it added.
NHAI also advised Paytm FASTag users to reach out to their respective banks or refer to the FAQs provided on the IHMCL (Indian Highway Management Company Limited) website.
Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had advised customers as well as merchants of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to shift their accounts to other banks by March 15.
The RBI had also said withdrawal or utilisation of balances by PPBL customers from their accounts, including saving bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, national common mobility cards, will be permitted without any restrictions, up to their available balance even beyond March 15.
On FASTags, the RBI’s FAQs had said one can continue to use them to pay tolls up to the available balance.
“However, no further funding or top-ups will be allowed in the FASTags issued by Paytm Payments Bank after March 15, 2024,” it had said.
With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the electronic toll collection system in the country.
FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the NHAI. It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Total of 22,217 electoral bonds purchased from April 1, 2019 to February 15, 2024, SBI tells Supreme Court
The SBI says as per the court's direction, it has made avail...
Election Commission will disclose electoral bonds’ details in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Jammu
CEC’s assertion comes in wake of SC directing SBI to submit ...
BJP announces 2nd list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election; Nitin Gadkari to contest from Nagpur, ML Khattar from Karnal
Anurag Thakur, Suresh Kashyap, Ashok Tanwar, Piyush Goyal fi...
SKM to hold ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi on Thursday; police allow gathering of 5,000 farmers, no tractor-trolleys allowed
Three Delhi borders—Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur—witness heavy...
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wins trust vote in Assembly
The confidence motion is passed with voice vote