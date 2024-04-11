NIA arrests armed cadre of Naxal outfit PLFI after raids in Jharkhand, Assam

PTI

New Delhi, April 11

The National Investigation Agency has arrested an armed cadre of the Naxal group People's Liberation Front of India, following raids in Jharkhand and Assam, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

The raids and searches were conducted on Wednesday by the NIA teams, with the help of local police, at two locations each in Jharkhand and Assam, it said.

The crackdown led to the arrest of one Binod Munda alias Sukkhwa from the Khunti district of Jharkhand, according to the statement issued by the NIA.

The accused is an armed cadre of the PLFI, a splinter Naxal group, and wanted in four PLFI cases in Jharkhand. He has been arrested in a case relating to revival attempts by the PLFI, the probe agency said.

As part of the revival activities, PLFI members and cadres were involved in generating funds through extortion from various coal traders, transporters, railway contractors, and businessmen in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, as per the NIA investigations.

The NIA teams also seized a host of incriminating material, including PLFI-related documents, along with two walkie-talkies, five mobile phones, SIM cards and Rs 11,000 cash during the searches.

Two accused were arrested earlier in the case, along with Rs 3 lakh cash, arms and ammunition.

The case was registered on October 11, 2023, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against one Martin Kerkatta and other members of the PLFI for trying to revive the outfit after the arrest of its supremo Dinesh Gope by the NIA.

