NIA arrests one more in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram cafe blast case

New Delhi, May 24
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested one more accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the fifth person to be held in the matter.
Thirty-five-year-old Shoaib Ahmed Mirza alias Chhotu, a resident of Hubbali city in Karnataka, was previously convicted in a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror conspiracy case, the agency said in a statement.
"Three days after a massive crackdown across four states in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the NIA on Friday arrested one more accused, identified as an ex-convict in a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror conspiracy case," it said.
NIA investigations revealed that Mirza got involved in this fresh conspiracy after being released from jail.
In 2018, he befriended and introduced accused Abdul Matheen Taahaa to an online handler suspected to be abroad, the probe agency said.
Mirza further provided an e-mail ID for encrypted communication between the handler and Abdul Matheen Taahaa, who was arrested on April 12 from his hideout in Kolkata along with co-accused Mussavir Hussain Shazib, it said.
During the course of its investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, which took place on March 1 this year, the NIA has conducted extensive searches at 29 locations across India.
Further investigations into the role of handler and larger conspiracy behind the blast, which left several injured and caused extensive damage to property, are continuing, the statement added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius
The extreme heat will continue in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan,...
Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally
Says the Punjab CM cannot take decisions on his own and has ...
Attempt made to show teen was not driving Porsche, says Pune top cop, admits to probe lapses
2 police officials suspended for lapses committed during the...
23 years after Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s complaint, activist Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case
Delhi Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma posts the matter...
‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling
Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta says the matter will be ...