 NIA charge sheet against gangster Goldy Brar, 11 others in Karni Sena chief murder case : The Tribune India

  • India
  • NIA charge sheet against gangster Goldy Brar, 11 others in Karni Sena chief murder case

NIA charge sheet against gangster Goldy Brar, 11 others in Karni Sena chief murder case

Brar has been designated a terrorist by the government under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

NIA charge sheet against gangster Goldy Brar, 11 others in Karni Sena chief murder case

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Photo: X@sukhdevgogamedi



PTI

New Delhi, June 5

The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and 11 others for their alleged involvement in the killing of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi last year, according to an official statement.

Brar has been designated a terrorist by the government under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He has been involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border, supplying them for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters.

According to the statement, NIA investigations have revealed the involvement of the notorious terrorist-gangster syndicate behind the killing of Gogamedi, who was shot dead in the living room of his house in Shyam Nagar colony in Jaipur in December 2023.

Two others -- Naveen Shekhawat and Ajeet Singh -- were killed while Gogamedi's gunman Narender Singh was injured in the attack.

Moving swiftly with its investigations in the case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested eight persons for their involvement in the conspiracy to kill Gogamedi, the statement from the federal probe agency said.

Four others, including gangsters Mahendra Kumar, Ravataram Swami alias Rohit Godara, Virendra Charan and Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, are still absconding, said the NIA statement.

In its charge sheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur, the NIA has charged all 12 identified accused, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and UAPA.

NIA investigations have revealed that Rohit Godara was the mastermind who had hatched the murder conspiracy along with accused Virendra Charan, Goldy Brar and others. After the killing, Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar claimed responsibility and used it to threaten and extort money from other people, the statement said.

The two assailants -- Rohit Rathore and Nitin -- had received pistols and several rounds of bullets for carrying out the attack on Gogamedi, the probe agency said. 

#Canada #Goldy Brar #Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi


