NIA chargesheets 2 in IS-sponsored IED blast case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against two accused in the Islamic State (IS)-sponsored pressure cooker blast that had taken place in Mangaluru in Karnataka in November last year. One of the accused, Mohamed Shariq, had been carrying the pressure cooker IED in an auto-rickshaw when it exploded on November 19, 2022.

He had planned to plant the IED at Kadri Manjunatha Temple, Mangaluru, with the aim to create terror among the Hindu community, but the low intensify bomb accidentally exploded on the way, in which the perpetrator too got injured, NIA sources said. Subsequently, a case was registered on November 23 under Sections 120B and 307 of the IPC and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

