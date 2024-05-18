NIA chargesheets Mumbai man in honey trap case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one more person in the Indian Navy spying case allegedly involving Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Amaan Salim Shaikh is a key accused in the case involving a conspiracy by Pakistani agents to honey trap Navy personnel to gather secret information regarding defence establishments. The anti-terror agency, which filed a supplementary chargesheet in a special NIA court in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has charged Amaan of Mumbai under various Sections of the IPC and UAPA. The NIA, which took over the case on June 5, 2023, found that Amaan was working for a suspected Pakistani agent, Usman, to further anti-India conspiracy. He was also receiving money from other suspected Pakistani operatives, including Meer Balaj Khan, Alven and certain other individuals, through crypto channels for completing tasks assigned by Pakistani intelligence operatives, sources said.

