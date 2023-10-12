NIA conducts raids in PFI crackdown

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out search operations at 20 different locations across the country as part of an ongoing investigations in cases linked with the Popular Front of India (PFI), and their involvement in anti-national activities.

These searches were carried out in Delhi, Bhopal, Thane, Mumbai, Tonk and Gangapur (Rajasthan), Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and other places.

During the searches, crucial evidence in the ongoing case was found. This evidence includes various digital devices such as laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pen-drives, and hard discs. Furthermore, incriminating documents have been recovered during the operations, the NIA said.

