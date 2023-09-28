NIA cracks whip on growing nexus of terrorists, gangsters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday detained several suspects during a multi-state crackdown on a nexus of terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.

The raids related to cases against associates of Arshdeep Singh, alias Dalla, a listed terrorist, and many dreaded gangsters, the agency said.

Besides Arsh Dalla, others under the NIA scanner were gangsters and associates of Lawrence Bishnoi; Sukhdeep Singh, alias Sukha Duneke (now dead); Harry Maur; Narender, alias Lali; Kala Jatheri; and Deepak Tinu, among others.

State police forces provided the necessary support and assistance during the raids carried out at 53 locations in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and the UT of Chandigarh on Wednesday. Pistols, ammunition, a large number of digital devices and incriminating material, were seized, said the NIA. The focus of the raids was on weapon suppliers, financiers and logistics providers associated with various gangs and their operatives. The gangs are working with drug smugglers and terrorists based out of other countries, including Pakistan, the UAE, Canada and Portugal.

Investigations have revealed that criminal conspiracies were being hatched in jails in states and were being executed by an organised network of foreign-based operatives.

These conspiracies included the sensational killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani, mining trader Mehal Singh and international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia in Punjab last year, the agency said.

Many of the criminals and gangsters who were earlier leading gangs in India have fled abroad in recent years and are now carrying out terror and violence-related activities from there.

In Punjab raids were conducted at Amritsar, Moga, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Mohali, Faridkot, Barnala, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Mohali and Jalandhar districts. Raids in Haryana were at Rohtak, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Faridabad districts.

