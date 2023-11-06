 NIA files chargesheet against 7 of IS for planning terror strikes : The Tribune India

  • India
  • NIA files chargesheet against 7 of IS for planning terror strikes

NIA files chargesheet against 7 of IS for planning terror strikes

Were involved in raising funds for the outfit, organised training camps

NIA files chargesheet against 7 of IS for planning terror strikes

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against seven ISIS members accused of being involved in a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks in different parts of the country, an official said on Sunday.

Harboured wanted terrorists

  • The accused hatched a conspiracy to threaten security, integrity and sovereignty of India, as per the chargesheet
  • Allegedly organised terrorist training camps, harboured known and wanted terrorists
  • Firearms and ammunition were seized from them
  • The case was initially registered in July this year by the Maharashtra Police

They were chargesheeted before the NIA Special Court in Mumbai under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the ISIS module case. The accused were involved in collection and raising of funds for the terrorist organisation with the intentions to further its activities relating to terror and violence, the NIA said.

The accused were found to have organised terrorist training camps, harboured known and wanted terrorists, and committed acts preparatory to the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Additionally, they were also found in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Investigations revealed the accused were members of ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation under Schedule-I of the UAPA. They had hatched a conspiracy to threaten security, integrity and sovereignty of India. The investigation uncovered a conspiracy with international connections and involvement of foreign ISIS handlers in the case. The investigation has unveiled a complex network of individuals committed to propagating the extremist ideology of ISIS within India.

The accused conducted extensive reconnaissance missions across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa and Telangana. The accused were also found to be collecting funds from various sources, both within India and abroad, to finance their terror designs and plans. The case was initially registered in July this year by the Maharashtra Police. In August, the National Investigation Agency took over the case.

The seven accused, who have been arrested and charged, are as follows: Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yusuf Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, both from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh; Kadeer Dastagir Pathan and Seemab Nasiruddin Kazi, both residents of Kondwa, Pune; Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Shamil Saquib Nachan and Aakif Ateeque Nachan, all residents of Padgha, Thane.

#National Investigation Agency NIA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda to tie knot with Lin Laishram

2
India

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

3
Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok star Aliza Seher in tears after private video leaks, goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed

5
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor surprises Chandigarh fans as he joins Arijit Singh on stage, sings 'Channa Mereya'

6
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli's ton, Jadeja's five wickets help India thrash South Africa by 243 runs

7
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma over remarks on gurdwaras and mosques

8
Himachal

4 cops, forest guard among 8 more arrested in Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam

9
India

Four months on, dog waits in front of Kerala mortuary for its deceased master to return

10
Delhi

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Top News

Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Nijjar case

Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’

Matchless: Kohli’s 49th ton, India’s 8th win

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 49th ton, India's 8th win

Virat equals Sachin’s ODI record | Team’s winning streak con...

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

78% of Punjab farm fires in last eight days

78% of Punjab farm fires in last eight days

On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger

On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger

Decade after Jhiram Ghati massacre, kin await answers


Cities

View All

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

75% complaints received on WhatsApp number resolved by civic body

SAD leader asks AAP to explain Kejriwal’s stand on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Iron bars pose risk to commuters, passersby on Lawrence Road

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Weeks after fire at Nehru Hospital, PGI floats tender to replace UPS systems

Gurmukhi text on signboards in Chandigarh needs a spellcheck

Cut fee of small flats to Rs 800, says Pawan Kumar Bansal

4 assailants shoot at vehicle dealer on Panchkula highway

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

DSGMC: Start Punjabi courses in DU

Keep away from foods that cause climate change, exhorts Murmu

Ensure compliance with SC order on manual scavenging: High Court directs Delhi Govt, civic body

Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, 3 held

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Officials carry out field visits to curtail farm fire incidents in Jalandhar

Jalandhar administration to honour farmers for not burning straw

10 budding shuttlers romp home

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

184 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana district

Happy Seeder unviable investment for paddy farmers as cost outweighs benefits

Open House: With stubble burning cases on rise, what should be done to check pollution levels in Ludhiana district?

Three teenagers drown in Sutlej

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Yadavindra Public School celebrates 75th sports day