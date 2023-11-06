NIA files chargesheet against 7 of IS for planning terror strikes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against seven ISIS members accused of being involved in a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks in different parts of the country, an official said on Sunday.

Harboured wanted terrorists The accused hatched a conspiracy to threaten security, integrity and sovereignty of India, as per the chargesheet

Allegedly organised terrorist training camps, harboured known and wanted terrorists

Firearms and ammunition were seized from them

The case was initially registered in July this year by the Maharashtra Police

They were chargesheeted before the NIA Special Court in Mumbai under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the ISIS module case. The accused were involved in collection and raising of funds for the terrorist organisation with the intentions to further its activities relating to terror and violence, the NIA said.

The accused were found to have organised terrorist training camps, harboured known and wanted terrorists, and committed acts preparatory to the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Additionally, they were also found in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Investigations revealed the accused were members of ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation under Schedule-I of the UAPA. They had hatched a conspiracy to threaten security, integrity and sovereignty of India. The investigation uncovered a conspiracy with international connections and involvement of foreign ISIS handlers in the case. The investigation has unveiled a complex network of individuals committed to propagating the extremist ideology of ISIS within India.

The accused conducted extensive reconnaissance missions across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa and Telangana. The accused were also found to be collecting funds from various sources, both within India and abroad, to finance their terror designs and plans. The case was initially registered in July this year by the Maharashtra Police. In August, the National Investigation Agency took over the case.

The seven accused, who have been arrested and charged, are as follows: Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yusuf Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, both from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh; Kadeer Dastagir Pathan and Seemab Nasiruddin Kazi, both residents of Kondwa, Pune; Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Shamil Saquib Nachan and Aakif Ateeque Nachan, all residents of Padgha, Thane.

