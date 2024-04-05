NIA identifies key accused, co-conspirator in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

PTI

New Delhi, April 5

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified Mussavir Hussain Shazib as the key accused who carried out the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru on March 1 and Abdul Matheen Taahaa as the co-conspirator.

As part of the efforts to locate and arrest the absconding accused, NIA has conducted searches at 18 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, an NIA spokesperson said.

In the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, NIA has identified the person who carried out the IED blast as Mussavir Hussain Shazib and the co-conspirator as Abdul Matheen Taahaa, both residents of Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Several people were injured in the café blast at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru.

As part of the investigation, Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa, Chikkamagaluru, who extended logistics support to the main accused persons, was arrested on March 26 and was examined in police custody, the spokesperson said.

The agency declared reward of Rs 10 lakh on information leading to the arrest of each of the absconders on March 29.

NIA has been summoning and examining all acquaintances, including college and school friends, of the absconding and arrested accused to gather evidence and information in the case, the spokesperson said.

It being a terror incident, any information on the identity of the witnesses may put them in risk in addition to hampering investigation. Also, unverified news items hamper effective investigation in the case, the agency said.

