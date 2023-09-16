NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu in suspected terror module case

Chennai, September 16
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday launched coordinated searches at multiples locations in Tamil Nadu in a suspected terror module case, police sources said.
A DMK councillor in Coimbatore was among those under the agency's radar.
Searches were being held at the premises of various individuals in Chennai, Coimbatore and Tenkasi, sources said.
