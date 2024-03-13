NIA raids 30 sites of terror suspects across 4 states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided 30 locations in four states and one union territory in connection with the terrorist-gangster nexus case, relating to individual designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, and other suspects of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Raids were conducted across Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and the union territory of Chandigarh by NIA teams, as part of the agency's crackdown against the terror activities of chiefs and members of the proscribed terrorist organisations and other such outfits. The premises raided on Tuesday were linked to various suspected associates of Dala, as well as Baljeet Maur and Australia-based Gurjant Singh, in NIA case dated February 13, 2024. Incriminating materials, including digital devices, were seized during the searches.

