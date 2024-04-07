 ‘Completely unprovoked’, says NIA on attack by unruly crowd during action in Bengal’s Bhupatinagar blast case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘Completely unprovoked’, says NIA on attack by unruly crowd during action in Bengal’s Bhupatinagar blast case

‘Completely unprovoked’, says NIA on attack by unruly crowd during action in Bengal’s Bhupatinagar blast case

One NIA officer was injured and a vehicle was damaged on Saturday when the team was going to arrest two persons in the case

‘Completely unprovoked’, says NIA on attack by unruly crowd during action in Bengal’s Bhupatinagar blast case

A police vehicle after it was attacked by villagers during NIA's investigation into the 2022 Bhupatinagar blast case, in Purba Medinipur district, on April 6, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 7

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday strongly refuted the allegation of mala fide intention while carrying out raids and arrests in a two-year-old blast case during which its team was attacked by an unruly crowd in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district.

One NIA officer was injured and a vehicle was damaged on Saturday when the NIA team was going to arrest two persons in the Bhupatinagar blast case, in which three persons were killed in December 2022.

“The NIA categorically refuted allegations of mala fide in its Bhupatinagar blast case,” an agency spokesperson said.

The NIA spokesperson termed the entire controversy “unfortunate” and made it clear that the attack on its team was “completely unprovoked”.

The NIA statement came hours after Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged an “unholy alliance” between the NIA and the BJP and said the Election Commission remains “conspicuously silent” on the issue.

“Experience the unfolding alliance between the @NIA_India and @BJP4Bengal, orchestrating conspiracies against Trinamool leaders and the Model Code of Conduct.

“While this collusion persists, the ECI stands by, conspicuously silent, neglecting its duty to ensure fair play,” Banerjee posted on 'X'.

On Saturday, after the NIA team was attacked, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, while addressing an election rally in Dakshin Dinajpur district, had accused the NIA team of attacking villagers.

“The attack was not perpetrated by the women of Bhupatinagar, but rather by the NIA team,” she alleged.

On Sunday, the NIA made it clear that its actions were bona fide, lawful and legally mandated, as part of its ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion that killed three persons.

The NIA reiterated that its team had come under violent attack by an unruly mob when they had gone to conduct searches in Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with its probe into the case.

“The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for and an attempt to obstruct the NIA from carrying out its lawful duties,” the agency said.

It pointed out that the searches were conducted at five locations in the presence of independent witnesses and under the security cover provided by the CRPF, which included women constables.

The arrests were made after following all lawful procedures, the NIA spokesperson said.

“The NIA has re-stated that an aggressive crowd had assaulted the NIA personnel who were taking arrested accused Manobrata Jana to the local police station for completing legal formalities.

“One NIA official sustained injuries and an official vehicle of the NIA was also damaged in the attack,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA has already filed a complaint at the area police station seeking legal action against the assailants.

The NIA had on Saturday arrested Manobrata Jana and Bailicharan Maity for their involvement in the case.

The NIA also said that that the duo had failed to appear before the agency despite repeated summons to join the investigation.

The agency had, accordingly, filed an application before a special NIA court in Kolkata, which, after perusing the case records, had issued an order on April 3, 2024, stating that it found the allegations to be of very serious nature.

The special court had also observed that the agency was “at liberty to proceed with the investigation as expeditiously as possible, and to take all necessary action with regard to arrest, search and seizure of the houses of the suspects and accused persons, in accordance with the relevant provisions of Criminal Code of Procedure, NIA Act and UA(P)A so far applicable for a proper and thorough investigation.

Following the special court's order, the NIA had conducted the searches, which culminated in the arrest of the two accused, who were found to be involved in the case.

The blast had taken place in December 2022 and the NIA had taken over the investigation in the case on June 6, 2023 on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

The attack on the NIA team evoked memories of January 5 when a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a mob in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali during a search at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged irregularities in the public distribution system.

On Sunday, senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh also alleged that a senior state BJP leader from Paschim Bardhaman district, who was earlier with TMC, had met an NIA SP at his apartment in New Town area of Kolkata on March 26 and handed over a list of TMC leaders to be arrested by the agency from different parts of the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#National Investigation Agency NIA #West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

With demand rising, Punjab consumers may face more power outages from June

2
Punjab

Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh keeps mum on giving CM’s meeting a miss

3
Himachal

Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders

4
India THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Government delayed Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh by 10 years: Rakesh Tikait

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

6
Punjab

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

7
Ludhiana

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

8
India

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI Chandrachud

9
India

‘Your ultimate loyalty must lie with the Constitution and courts’: CJI Chandrachud to lawyers

10
Comment GOOD SPORT

Vijender’s punchnama

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

NIA says no mala fide intent in action in Bengal’s Bhupatinagar blast case, attack on its team ‘unprovoked’

‘Completely unprovoked’, says NIA on attack by unruly crowd during action in Bengal’s Bhupatinagar blast case

One NIA officer was injured and a vehicle was damaged on Sat...

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi CM and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal is in...

Vistara reduces flights by 10 per cent; cancellations mostly on domestic network

Vistara reduces flights by 10 per cent to stabilise operations amid pilot woes; cancellations mostly on domestic network

Earlier this week, many pilots called in sick forcing the ca...

One killed as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una, several shops and vehicles gutted

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

The accident took place when brake of the diesel-filled tank...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leaders observe fast at Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkar Kalan

AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The day-long fast is being observed against Arvind Kejriwal’...


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

BJP Amritsar candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Tarn Taran: Four held for parading woman ‘naked’

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Received letter with ‘very disturbing’ facts from DLSA, says court while hearing Delhi riots case

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; 2 held

Refused matchbox to light cigarettes, teens kill youth in north Delhi

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

MLA Rai reviews canal repair work