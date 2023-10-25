NIC will cooperate: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI

New Delhi, October 24

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will extend “full cooperation” to the Parliament’s Ethics Committee in the investigation of charges levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against TMC’s Mahua Moitra. Sharing a copy of Vaishnaw’s letter on X, Dubey said it is the beginning of a ‘dharma yuddh’. Moitra said she was “amused” by Vaishnaw’s response.

#BJP