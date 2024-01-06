 Nicaragua-bound flight sent back from France: Statements of 66 from Gujarat recorded by CID : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Nicaragua-bound flight sent back from France: Statements of 66 from Gujarat recorded by CID

Nicaragua-bound flight sent back from France: Statements of 66 from Gujarat recorded by CID

While the flight that landed in France had 303 Indian passengers, 27 sought asylum in the European nation and stayed back

Nicaragua-bound flight sent back from France: Statements of 66 from Gujarat recorded by CID

Passengers from Nicaragua bound Airbus A340 flight that was grounded in France on suspicion of human trafficking, after their arrival in Mumbai. Reuters file



PTI

Ahmedabad, January 6

The statements of all 66 passengers from Gujarat on the Nicaragua-bound flight that was sent back to India by France have been recorded as part of the state CID's probe into alleged human trafficking, and an FIR will be lodged soon, an official said on Saturday.

The flight operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines had landed at Vatry near Paris on December 21 after which French authorities intervened to probe a human trafficking angle. The flight, with 276 passengers, landed in Mumbai on December 26.

While the flight that landed in France had 303 Indian passengers, 27 sought asylum in the European nation and stayed back.

Speaking about the probe, Sanjay Kharat, Superintendent of Police, CID-Crime and Railways, who is investigating the case, said details of 15 immigration agents suspected to be involved in the case have been gathered.

“There were 66 persons from Gujarat on board. The CID Crime has recorded their statements. They are now back in their native villages in the state,” Kharat told reporters.

These 66, including some minors, are mainly from Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Anand districts.

“The CID has been probing the role of immigration agents in this case. Based on the leads and information we have gathered, we will be filing an FIR soon.

We have got names and other details of some agents from Gujarat and other parts of the country. A probe is underway to find out how they sent people to Dubai and further to Nicaragua with the aim of illegal entry into the USA,” the SP said.

The documents these agents used, the money they collected and the kind of visas used are all part of the probe, he said, adding that 15 agents have been tracked and are being questioned.

The Gujarat CID had earlier said the passengers, most of whom had studied till Class VIII and XII, had paid Rs 60-80 lakh each to enter USA illegally after reaching Nicaragua via Dubai.

The Gujarat CID has also written to the Central Bureau of Investigation for help in collecting details of agents who had got these passengers Dubai visas, bank details of payments made, as well as details of how the visas for Nicaragua were obtained from Dubai.

Nicaragua has become a popular destination for those seeking asylum in the US.

As many as 96,917 Indians attempted to enter the US illegally in the financial year 2023, according to US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) data.

Flights to third countries where obtaining travel documents is easy are known as ‘dunki’ flights.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #France #Gujarat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab DSP was with auto driver for 3 hours; where is 2nd bullet fired from his pistol; gaping loopholes in police version

3
World

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

4
India

MS Dhoni files criminal case against ex-business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 16 crore

5
Himachal

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

6
World

Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board

7
Trending

New Zealand’s youngest MP delivers powerful speech in Parliament, takes stand for native communities

8
India

Rajasthan Cabinet expanded; CM Sharma keeps Home, Excise among 8 departments, Diya Kumari gets Finance

9
Diaspora

Extortion threats prompt Hindu community in Canada to hold public forum

10
India

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today

India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination

Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system is about 1.5 m...

‘Bharat mata ki jai’, Indian crew of hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk thanks Indian Navy for rescuing them

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them

The Indian Navy on Friday thwarted the attempted hijacking o...

‘Community very shaken’; extortion threats prompt Hindu community leaders to hold public forum in Canada

Extortion threats prompt Hindu community in Canada to hold public forum

The event, organised by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of ...

Alaska plane’s door blows away just after takeoff with 171 on board; makes emergency landing

Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontari...

Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest

Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest

The police had registered a case against 23 Akali leaders, i...


Cities

View All

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

Amritsar: Government teacher suspended for molesting 3 girls, still at large

Amritsar district administration puts ban on sale, storage, use of kite string till February 12

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib former Jathedar Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh dies

Takht Damdama Sahib former Jathedar dies

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib former Jathedar Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh dies

Sarpanches support Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally in Bathinda tomorrow

Scientists at Mohali institute discover molecular mechanisms that can help develop therapies for neurogenetic disorders

Scientists at Mohali institute discover molecular mechanisms that can help develop therapies for neurogenetic disorders

BJP chief JP Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula

Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

18-year-old youth arrested in Delhi, weapons seized; cops say was inspired by Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang

18-year-old Uttarakhand youth 'inspired by Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar' arrested in Delhi, weapons seized

14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

AQI improves to 333 in Delhi

Home Ministry orders CBI probe into supply of substandard drugs in Delhi govt hospitals

Funds for Farishtey scheme: SC asks L-G to file affidavit on Delhi Govt’s plea

Gaping loopholes in police version in DSP murder case

Punjab DSP was with auto driver for 3 hours; where is 2nd bullet fired from his pistol; gaping loopholes in police version

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Jalandhar: Infant’s body exhumed on court orders

Congress failed to protect Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, case against him bogus: Sunil Jakhar

LPU alumnus joins Paris Olympics broadcast crew

Bogus staff: MC chief recommends FIR against 51, seven suspended

Bogus staff: MC chief recommends FIR against 51, seven suspended

Protect yourself from intense cold conditions, Ludhiana residents told

Health Department cautions against common myths in winter

79K new vehicles registered in Ludhiana in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021

Ludhiana: CP flags off PCR vehicles equipped with dashcams

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands