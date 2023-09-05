Nigerian President Bola Tinubu first to arrive for G20 summit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has arrived here for a six-day official visit, to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit and other engagements. He is the first major leader for the G20 summit and is one of the nine leaders especially invited by India in its capacity as Chair of the grouping.

Tinubu is accompanied on the trip by top government officials, including foreign, finance and digital ministers and presidential aides.

The president is expected to participate in the G20 Summit and have high-level meetings with other world leaders and business executives as well as meet the Nigerian community in India.

Tinubu would also use the visit to attract global capital and increased Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to the country, said Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, according to the Nigerian paper People's Gazette.

