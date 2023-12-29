Nina Singh is CISF’s first woman head

New Delhi, December 28
Nina Singh, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has become the first woman head of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment, a Personnel Ministry order said.
Meanwhile, Rahul Rasgotra will be the new ITBP chief in place of Anish Dayal Singh, who has been made the DG of the CRPF.
