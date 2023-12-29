Nina Singh is CISF’s first woman head

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

Nina Singh, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has become the first woman head of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Rasgotra will be the new ITBP chief in place of Anish Dayal Singh, who has been made the DG of the CRPF.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajasthan