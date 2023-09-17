NIT-Silchar pupil ends life; 40 hurt in lathicharge

Guwahati, September 16
A third-year student of NIT-Silchar allegedly died by suicide on the campus, following which his classmates began a protest that eventually turned violent, prompting the police to lathicharge, in which 40 persons were injured, officials said on Saturday.
The body of the student, a native of Arunachal Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday evening. Alleging that he was forced to die by suicide because of the actions of the college authority, his classmates stopped the police from taking down the body. Two hours later, the police managed to send the body for post-mortem examination.
