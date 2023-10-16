 Nithari killings: Justice denied, say victims' parents after High Court order acquitting accused : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Nithari killings: Justice denied, say victims' parents after High Court order acquitting accused

Nithari killings: Justice denied, say victims' parents after High Court order acquitting accused

A two-judge bench allowed the appeals filed by Koli and Pandher, who were challenging death sentence given by a CBI court

Nithari killings: Justice denied, say victims' parents after High Court order acquitting accused

Mother of a Nithari killing case victim irons at a colony, in Noida, October 16, 2023. PTI



PTI

Noida, October 16

As the media watches, Ram Kishan hurls a brick into the abandoned bungalow of Moninder Singh Pandher, anger and frustration reflecting on his face.

The labourer’s three-year-old son was one of the victims of the 2006 serial killings.

Emotions overflowed as nearly two-decade-old wounds were opened again on Monday with an order of the Allahabad High Court that acquitted domestic help Surendra Koli and his employer Pandher in the case for lack of evidence.

After throwing the brick, Ram Kishan doesn’t speak to anyone and walks home, two minutes away from Pandher’s bungalow.

The acquittal of Pandher and Koli recalled for many the chilling crime targeting young children that came to light with skeletal remains being found behind Pandher’s bungalow in Sector 30, adjoining Nithari village.

A two-judge bench of Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and SHA Rizvi allowed the appeals filed by Koli and Pandher, who were challenging the death sentence given by a CBI court in Ghaziabad. The high court said the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Jhabbu Lal (63) and Sunita Devi (60), who lost their daughter, expressed sadness over the latest judgment.

“We are not satisfied with the judgment. This is not right. When someone killing several children gets acquitted, imagine what punishment will those get who kill just one or two people,” Lal said.

The couple meets their daily expenses by ironing clothes barely 50 metres away from the Pandher’s abandoned bungalow.

Lal said he has spent around Rs 4 lakh in fees to lawyers till date and had to even sell off a plot for it.

Sunita Devi, busy ironing clothes but intermittently speaking to reporters, said, “We appeal to PM (Narendra) Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that those who killed our children should be hanged.”    “What kind of law is this which is acquitting these monsters,” she wondered.

Ashok and Rajwati, who now run a footwear shop in Nithari village, had lost their 5-year-old son in the serial killings.

“Our son was born eight years after our marriage...We have lost all hope of justice now, it's been 17 years now,” Rajwati said.

It has been learnt that other victim families no longer live in Nithari village. Koli is currently lodged in a Ghaziabad prison, while Pandher languishes in a Noida jail.

 

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

2
Haryana

Farmers block Gurugram expressway

3
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

4
India

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

5
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

6
Diaspora

42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

7
Punjab

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

8
Punjab

Punjab: Ex-Congress leaders' 'ghar wapsi' may take some more time

9
Punjab

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israel says Hamas holding 199 hostages in Gaza | Israel's ch...

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court reserves judgement on woman’s plea

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...

Nithari case: Allahabad High Court acquits Surender Koli, Maninder Pandher; overturns death penalty

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

High Court order may pave the way for Pandher to walk out of...

Basic norms of collecting evidence brazenly violated: Allahabad High Court on Nithari killings probe

Basic norms of collecting evidence brazenly violated: Allahabad High Court on Nithari killings probe

‘Failure of the prosecution was nothing short of a betrayal ...

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

In his petition filed through senior advocate RS Cheema and ...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Taxi stand operators owe Chandigarh civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Education Ministry revives 500 'lapsed' teaching posts in Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh for two days

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy scam cases, CBI and ED tell SC

Delhi High Court asks Centre to explain exclusion of single, unmarried women from surrogacy law

Benin national, arrested in drugs case, escapes from Delhi police custody; nabbed later

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple in Patiala