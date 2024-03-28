Nitin Gadkari’s income up 18% in 4 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s income grew 18 per cent in the last four years, even as his wife’s income is more than him. According to Gadkari’s affidavit, his income was Rs 11,71,250 in 2018-19, which rose 18 per cent to Rs 13,84,550 in 2022-23. His wife Kanchan’s income was much higher at Rs 38,10,461 in 2018-19, which rose by 6 per cent to Rs 40,62,140 in 2022-23.

