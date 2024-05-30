Nitish can’t handle his only son: Rabri

PTI

Patna: RJD leader Rabri Devi on Wednesday hit back at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who has been targeting her for giving birth to nine children, and said that while all of them were doing well, the JD(U) chief “has one son whom he cannot handle”. Her comments came in the backdrop of Kumar repeatedly mentioning her nine children at his election rallies with the remark, “Does anyone beget so many children?”

Low turnout due to heatwave: Haryana CEO

Chandigarh: The voter turnout in Haryana was slightly lower this time than previous elections due to heatwave, state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said on Wednesday. The state registered nearly 65 per cent voter turnout for 10 Lok Sabha seats, which went to the polls in the sixth phase of General Election on May 25. An overall voter turnout of 64.80 per cent was recorded, he said. PTI

All booths in Punjab to be tobacco-free

Chandigarh: All polling booths in Punjab would be tobacco-free for the June 1 Lok Sabha poll, said Punjab CEO on Wednesday. The use of cigarettes, ‘bidi’ and other tobacco products would be prohibited at all polling booths, CEO Sibin C said. Presiding officer of each polling booth has been nominated as the nodal officer to ensure the tobacco-free status at the respective polling booths, said the CEO. PTI

Allow 1,000 cops on poll duty to vote: MP

Aizawl: Mizoram's Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena has urged the Election Commission to allow 1,047 police personnel to cast their votes as they were away on poll-related duties in other states. The police personnel failed to cast their votes at the time of elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram held on April 19 as they had gone to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on poll duty. PTI

104% rise in no. of parties contesting poll

New Delhi: There has been an increase of 104 per cent in the number of political parties contesting Lok Sabha elections from 2009 to 2024, according to poll rights body ADR. According to an analysis, 751 political parties are participating in 2024, compared to 677 who participated in 2019, 464 in 2014, and 368 in 2009. This surge represents a staggering 104 per cent increase from 2009 to 2024. PTI

Review instructions on postal votes: ysrcp

Amaravati: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday appealed to the Election Commission to review its recent instructions with respect to counting postal ballot votes in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy claimed that the poll body’s instructions to collect specimen signatures of attesting officers “could lead to the rejection of valid postal ballots and compromise the integrity of the electoral process”. PTI

