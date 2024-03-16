Nitish Kumar distributes portfolios, retains Home, General Administration departments

Patna, March 16
A day after the expansion of his cabinet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday allocated portfolios to the ministers of the NDA government.
While Kumar retained the Home and General Administration departments, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has been given Finance and Commercial department portfolios.
Another Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, who is also from the BJP, has been given portfolios of Road Construction, Mines and Geology and Art & Culture departments, a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat department said on Saturday.
Nitish Kumar on Friday expanded his cabinet, which is less than two months old, by inducting 21 new ministers.
With the induction of 21 new ministers, the strength of the Nitish Kumar ministry rose to 30, just six short of the constitutional limit of 36 for the state.
