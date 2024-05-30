Nitish not going along well with BJP; Bihar to witness something major: Tejashwi Yadav

PTI

Patna, May 30

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that “something major” will take place, after the Lok Sabha Election results are out, in Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seemed to be “not going along well” with ally BJP.

Yadav, who lost the Deputy CM’s post as a result of Kumar’s abrupt return to NDA in January this year, made the claim while interacting with journalists here.

“Ever since I made the prediction that ‘chacha’ (uncle) will take a big decision after the Lok Sabha polls, he has not been going out to campaign,” pointed out Yadav, referring to a claim he had made a couple of days ago.

“I have also learnt that it is the Governor who is holding meetings with officials and issuing instructions. On the election front, BJP and JD(U) are concentrating on their respective seats, with no synergy,” alleged the RJD leader.

“All these things confirm my apprehension that after June 4 Bihar is going to witness something big,” said Yadav.

Interestingly, ever since Kumar quit the ‘mahagathbandhan’ helmed by RJD, the RJD leader has refrained from making a frontal attack on the JD(U) president.

During the elections, the young leader has repeatedly sought to fish in NDA’s troubled waters. After ill-health caused Kumar to excuse himself from visiting Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was filing his nomination papers, the RJD leader claimed that the JD(U) boss wanted BJP to be defeated and “his blessings are with me” even though the alliance had come to an end.

The young leader, who has been campaigning on a wheelchair, with a belt wrapped around his injured spine, proudly stated “by the time campaign for the final phase comes to a close, I would have addressed 251 election meetings”.

He added that the INDIA bloc is heading for a spectacular victory. The alliance may win 300 plus seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be defeated by his three beloveds – poverty, price rise and unemployment.

Asked about Modi’s planned visit to Kanyakumari for a marathon meditation session, Yadav said, “He might be going to market himself, to get himself photographed. Be that as it may, he must not take the media along for self-publicity. He may meditate to his heart’s content but must not take along hindrances (baadha).”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #BJP #Lok Sabha #Nitish Kumar #Tejashwi Yadav