NMC out with new clarification for Ukraine returnees

New Delhi, December 7
The National Medical Commission (NMC) today issued a new notification offering further clarification for Ukraine returned medical students who are yet to complete UG studies.
The notification gave details of conditions under which FMGs (foreign medical graduates) from Ukraine can continue their study in different countries except India (an exception the commission is making to the existing laws to allow FMGs to complete MBBS from a university other than where they originally sought admission).
“In continuation to earlier scheme dated September 15, 2022, namely ‘Academic Mobility Programme’, NMC has decided to extend such scheme as a one-time measure to FMGs who had joined MBBS before November 18, 2021, and have returned from Ukraine to avail the benefits of the scheme and complete remaining course,” it said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...