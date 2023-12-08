NMC out with new clarification for Ukraine returnees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The National Medical Commission (NMC) today issued a new notification offering further clarification for Ukraine returned medical students who are yet to complete UG studies.

The notification gave details of conditions under which FMGs (foreign medical graduates) from Ukraine can continue their study in different countries except India (an exception the commission is making to the existing laws to allow FMGs to complete MBBS from a university other than where they originally sought admission).

“In continuation to earlier scheme dated September 15, 2022, namely ‘Academic Mobility Programme’, NMC has decided to extend such scheme as a one-time measure to FMGs who had joined MBBS before November 18, 2021, and have returned from Ukraine to avail the benefits of the scheme and complete remaining course,” it said.

