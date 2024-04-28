NMC’s survey on medicos’ mental health

New Delhi, April 27
In the wake of alarming rise in the number of suicides and depression among medical students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has begun an online survey to assess the mental health and wellbeing of students.
The NMC had earlier constituted a national task force on the matter. The task force decided to conduct an online survey of medical students as well as the faculty in medical colleges, according to a public notice issued by Aujender Singh, Deputy Secretary of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) and member secretary of the national task force. In the last five years, 122 medical students — 64 of MBBS and 58 PG — died by suicide.
