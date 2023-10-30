 No 360-degree system for appraisal of civil servants: DoPT to administrative tribunal : The Tribune India

  • India
  • No 360-degree system for appraisal of civil servants: DoPT to administrative tribunal

No 360-degree system for appraisal of civil servants: DoPT to administrative tribunal

Assertion by the DoPT comes in response to a petition filed by IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi in December last year

No 360-degree system for appraisal of civil servants: DoPT to administrative tribunal

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 30

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has filed an affidavit before the Nainital circuit bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal, saying there is no 360-degree system for appraisal of civil servants.

The assertion by the DoPT, which works under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, comes in response to a petition filed by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi in December last year.

Chaturvedi, a 2002-batch IFS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, had sought directions to the central government to produce all documents, appraisals, reports of expert committees, civil services board (CSB) and findings of competent authorities related to the rejection of his application for empanelment at the level of joint secretary or equivalent in the central government.

The officer was conveyed his non-empanelment for holding the post of joint secretary or equivalent by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) through an order dated November 15, 2022, by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The tribunal issued notices to the central government on December 20 last year.

In a counter-affidavit filed before the Nainital circuit bench of the tribunal, the DoPT said the “petition/application as filed by the applicant is liable to be dismissed as the applicant is seeking records of 360-degree appraisal and which records do not exist”.

The affidavit also referred to an earlier application filed by Chaturvedi pending with “the principal bench, New Delhi”, in which “the applicant has prayed for quashing the system of 360-degree appraisal”.

“...it has already been stated in the counter reply that no such system is there in the Govt. of India,” read the reply dated October 9, 2023.

The DoPT further said that empanelment to the post of joint secretary or equivalent in the government of India is not to be considered a promotion.

“The empanelment itself is not a matter of right or can be claimed as such. It is up to the competent authority to decide the suitability, as per laid down guidelines, for empanelment in the government of India,” the reply said.

This assumes significance as the DoPT had in a written submission to a parliamentary panel in 2017 said that revised guidelines for empanelment were put in place in April 2016 which provide for the collection of multi-source feedback (MSF) from a minimum of five stakeholders such as seniors, juniors, peers, external stakeholders and serving secretaries.

“This is known as the 360-degree review and is the same as MSF,” said the 92nd report on “appraisal and empanelment of civil servants under the central government” of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, tabled in Parliament in August 2017.

The 360-degree appraisal, also called the MSF, is now being used for appraisal of officers from the all-India services and other central government group ‘A’ services for empanelling them to the post of joint secretary and above in the government of India, according to the panel's report.

The committee in its report also said that it “finds the present 360-degree appraisal system opaque, non-transparent and subjective”. The next date of hearing in the case is fixed for November 21.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

2
Punjab

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as DGP

3
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

4
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

5
Punjab

Two men shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru

6
India

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

7
Sports

English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; Indian fans have the last laugh

8
Punjab

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

9
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's U-turn on Bills: AAP

10
Trending

Bengaluru woman sexually harassed at crowded Lulu Mall, police begin probe after video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

Nano car plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Scrapped Nano plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Facility to produce small car Nano had to be shifted from Si...

Electoral bond scheme: Citizens don’t have right to know source of political funds, AG tells SC

Electoral bond scheme: Citizens don't have right to know source of political funds, AG tells SC

Scheme in question extends the benefit of confidentiality to...

Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K’s Pulwama

Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama district

Police launch hunt for attackers | Political leaders condemn...

S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar

S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar

Conveys to the family members that the government would make...

BRS MP and party candidate Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana poll campaign, KCR calls it attack on himself

BRS MP and party candidate Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana poll campaign, KCR calls it attack on himself

Party workers catch hold of 38-year-old man who attacked MP ...


Cities

View All

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; ~41 lakh seized

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; Rs 41 lakh seized

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

Inter-state drug racket busted, one arrested

Amritsar, Tarn Taran register most number of farm fire cases

Ward watch: Lawrence Road area residents plagued with traffic congestions, illegal parking

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh MC goes soft on car bazaar dealers

Multi-level parking: Chandigarh MC may challenge court order

Mohali: Paying heavy price for keeping pollution in check, say Farmers

Open house: What should Chandigarh do to ensure that there are no parking problems and snarl-ups?

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute 10 cops for fraud

Security beefed up in Delhi after Kerala blast

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Girl electrocuted while playing on house roof in Kapurthala village

Preventing road accidents top priority of Punjab govt, says Bram Shankar Jimpa

Nawanshahr registers only one case of stubble-burning, Jalandhar 111

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar attacks CM Bhagwant Mann over river waters issue

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar attacks CM Bhagwant Mann over river waters issue

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Speeding car kills man, injures 2 in Ludhiana

Prime suspect held for duping family of Rs 12.70 lakh

Mobile phones, intoxicants seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Daily farm fires cross 1K for first time in Punjab, most from Malwa

Punjab: Officials skipping court trials in drugs cases to face action

One held for theft at temple

School holds annual sports championship