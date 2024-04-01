New Delhi, April 1
The Income Tax Department on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will not take any coercive action against the Congress over the tax demand notices of approximately Rs 3,500 crore in view of the Lok Sabha elections.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna that since the Lok Sabha elections are going on, the Income Tax Department will not take any coercive action for recovery of the amount till the matter is heard after elections.
The Bench recorded the statement made by the Solicitor General on behalf of the I-T Department and listed the matter for hearing in July after the summer vacation.
"I am rendered speechless... and very few times I am..." senior advocate AM Singhvi, who represented the Congress, said after Justice Nagarathna told him, "You shouldn't perceive negative about someone all the time."
The Congress on Sunday had received fresh notices from the Income Tax Department, raising a tax demand of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17. With this latest notice, the Income Tax department has raised a total demand of Rs 3,567 crore from the party, it had said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15
ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with Delh...
No coercive action against Congress over tax demand notices in view of Lok Sabha election: I-T Dept to Supreme Court
Bench lists the matter for hearing in July after the summer ...
PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim
BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...
Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala
Dharamvir Gandhi had won 2014 Lok Sabha election as an AAP c...
China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh
Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs releases 4th list of stand...