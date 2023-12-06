No dearth of NREGS funds, jobs: Giriraj

Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh said there was no dearth of money and work under the MGNREGS. The Centre ensures ample funds, it is for state governments to guarantee employment for all enrolled in the programme, said the minister in response to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s queries. TNS

Dy Chairman upset with AAP, BJP MPs

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday admonished MPs and asked them to be attentive about the subjects listed against their names, after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahwney and two BJP MPs Laxmikant Bajpayee and Sangeeta Yadav were unable to speak on the issues they had listed.

485 UG, 247 PG quota medical seats vacant

According to the National Medical Commission, 485 undergraduate and 247 postgraduate medical seats under the All-India Quota are vacant, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said in the Rajya Sabha.