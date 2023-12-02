No distinction, division in Class X, XII exams: CBSE

New Delhi, December 1
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said it would not award any distinction or division to students appearing in Classes 10 and 12 board exams and it was up to the individual students to calculate their respective percentage for admission to higher educational institutions.
In a notice issued by CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, it was stated that “no overall division, distinction, or aggregate of marks shall be awarded”. Talking to The Tribune, Bhardwaj said the notice did not communicate anything new. “This has been the CBSE policy for years. We do not calculate students’ percentage of marks or division nor do we award any,” he said.
