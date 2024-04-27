 No evidence of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, recovered items might be brought by CBI, says CM Mamata Banerjee : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • No evidence of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, recovered items might be brought by CBI, says CM Mamata Banerjee

No evidence of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, recovered items might be brought by CBI, says CM Mamata Banerjee

The CBI on Friday seized arms and ammunition during searches at two premises of an associate of now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh

No evidence of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, recovered items might be brought by CBI, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Asansol, Saturday, April 27, 2024. PTI



PTI

Kulti/ Ushagram, April 27

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said there was “no evidence” of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, asserting that CBI teams conducted searches without informing the state police.

She expressed skepticism regarding the operations, stating that the recovered items “might have been brought by officials of the central agency”.

“If a firecracker goes off in Bengal, the NIA, CBI, NSG are coming to investigate. It seems that a war is going on. The state police were not informed. It is not known what was found. There was no evidence. The seized items might have been brought by them (CBI) in a car,” Banerjee said here.

She was addressing an election rally for TMC's Asansol Lok Sabha candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

The CBI on Friday seized arms and ammunition, including a police service revolver and foreign-made firearms, during searches at two premises of an associate of now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, officials said.

The searches were conducted in connection with the January attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team by a mob that was allegedly instigated by Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in the case.

Teams of the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI), the bomb detection squad, the National Security Guard (NSG), the central paramilitary forces and the West Bengal Police were part of the searches at Sandeshkhali -- a riverine delta -- on the fringes of the Sunderbans in North 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee also said, “Today, I heard there was an incident near Sandeshkhali. A BJP leader had stored bombs in his house. They think that they can win the elections by cancelling (school) jobs and with bombs. We want 'roti, kapda, makaan' and jobs for the people, not their lofty speeches.”

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday alleged that several people were injured after a bomb went off at the house of a relative of a BJP leader in Basirhat assembly constituency.

She was apparently referring to the Calcutta High Court judgment on school jobs. 

The court declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as “null and void”, ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

2
Diaspora

3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees

3
Punjab

Moving away from PUSA-44 helped Punjab save Rs 477 crore: CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Trending

'Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor ‘Sodhi’ goes missing; Delhi Police lodge FIR

5
Trending

3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body

6
Punjab

After action against Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sukhwinder Singh Danny goes silent on Charanjit Channi

7
Punjab

Kamal Kishor Yadav assumes charge as Punjabi University Vice Chancellor

8
Delhi

‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly bypolls: Congress names candidates for Gagret, Kutlehar, Sujanpur

10
Punjab

It’s final, Amritpal Singh to fight from Khadoor Sahib seat

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees

3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees

The women who were related, belonged to Vasna and Kavitha vi...

IAF helicopter roped in to douse forest fires in Uttarakhand

Massive forest fires rage in Uttarakhand's Nainital; IAF called in

As many as 31 fresh incidents of forest fires are reported f...

Congress accuses Anurag Thakur of violating model code, complains to EC for his ‘property to Muslims’ charge

Congress accuses Anurag Thakur of violating model code, complains to EC for his ‘property to Muslims’ charge

The Congress said that Thakur was following footsteps of PM ...

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur

Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...

ED acted in ‘most highhanded manner’ in excise policy case, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit filed in the top court ahead of Monday heari...


Cities

View All

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Man killed over property dispute in Majitha: Cops

Kingpin of vehicle theft gang arrested

SAD holds rally in support of Cheema

Officials take stock of strong room

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

BJP’s OBC Morcha secretary Kuldeep Shanty, Akali Dal’s SC wing leader Gurdarshan Lal join AAP

BJP’s OBC Morcha secretary Kuldeep Shanty, Akali Dal’s SC wing leader Gurdarshan Lal join AAP

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

2 Chandigarh officials arrested for graft

Ex-SAI coach dies in road mishap

Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades

AAP demonstrates outside BJP headquarters in Delhi over postponement of mayor’s election; several detained

AAP demonstrates outside BJP headquarters in Delhi over postponement of mayor’s election; several detained

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita holds maiden poll roadshow in national capital, says nobody can break Delhi CM

Ex-serviceman among 3 arrested for selling marijuana in Delhi

‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in case of evading ED summons

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Major fire breaks out in Brahmpuri garment unit

Trucker dies as trucks collide on overbridge

Applicants who underwent dope tests in 45 days to be retested

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Punjab History Conference begins

Police remove car from Bhakra Canal

DEO Shergill initiates ‘innovative’ plan to create voter awareness

Legal awareness programme held