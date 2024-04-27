No evidence of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, recovered items might be brought by CBI, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Kulti/ Ushagram, April 27
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said there was “no evidence” of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, asserting that CBI teams conducted searches without informing the state police.
She expressed skepticism regarding the operations, stating that the recovered items “might have been brought by officials of the central agency”.
“If a firecracker goes off in Bengal, the NIA, CBI, NSG are coming to investigate. It seems that a war is going on. The state police were not informed. It is not known what was found. There was no evidence. The seized items might have been brought by them (CBI) in a car,” Banerjee said here.
She was addressing an election rally for TMC's Asansol Lok Sabha candidate Shatrughan Sinha.
The CBI on Friday seized arms and ammunition, including a police service revolver and foreign-made firearms, during searches at two premises of an associate of now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, officials said.
The searches were conducted in connection with the January attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team by a mob that was allegedly instigated by Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in the case.
Teams of the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI), the bomb detection squad, the National Security Guard (NSG), the central paramilitary forces and the West Bengal Police were part of the searches at Sandeshkhali -- a riverine delta -- on the fringes of the Sunderbans in North 24 Parganas district.
Banerjee also said, “Today, I heard there was an incident near Sandeshkhali. A BJP leader had stored bombs in his house. They think that they can win the elections by cancelling (school) jobs and with bombs. We want 'roti, kapda, makaan' and jobs for the people, not their lofty speeches.”
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday alleged that several people were injured after a bomb went off at the house of a relative of a BJP leader in Basirhat assembly constituency.
She was apparently referring to the Calcutta High Court judgment on school jobs.
The court declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as “null and void”, ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees
The women who were related, belonged to Vasna and Kavitha vi...
Massive forest fires rage in Uttarakhand's Nainital; IAF called in
As many as 31 fresh incidents of forest fires are reported f...
Congress accuses Anurag Thakur of violating model code, complains to EC for his ‘property to Muslims’ charge
The Congress said that Thakur was following footsteps of PM ...
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur
Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...
‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court
In an affidavit filed in the top court ahead of Monday heari...