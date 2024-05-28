No govt job for kin of terrorists, stone-throwers in J&K: Shah

New Delhi, May 27
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday sent out a strong message to miscreants in Kashmir, saying no family member or a close relative of any terrorist or stone-thrower will get a government job in Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah also said the Modi government had not only targeted terrorists, but also eliminated the terror ecosystem, resulting in a drastic fall in terror incidents in the country.
“In Kashmir, we have taken a decision that if someone joins a terrorist organisation or indulges in stone-throwing, their family members will not get any government job,” he said in an interview.
Busted terror ecosystem
Terror incidents have gone down significantly in J&K as the government has not only targeted terrorists but has also eliminated the entire terror ecosystem. —Amit Shah, Home Minister
Shah said some human rights activists went to the SC against the decision, but the government prevailed. He, however, said the government would make an exception in case someone from a family came forward and informed the authorities that his or her close relative had joined a terror outfit. Such families would be given relief, he said.
He said earlier funeral processions used to be taken out in Kashmir after a terrorist was killed, but this practice had been stopped now. “We have ensured that the terrorist is buried with all religious formalities, but in an isolated place.”
“Through the NIA, we have taken a strong action against terror funding and ended it,” he said.
