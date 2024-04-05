 ‘No ground’ for Indian request for return of Kachchatheevu island: Sri Lankan Minister : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘No ground’ for Indian request for return of Kachchatheevu island: Sri Lankan Minister

‘No ground’ for Indian request for return of Kachchatheevu island: Sri Lankan Minister

BJP has been targeting Congress and DMK for not ensuring the rights of fishermen wanting to fish in waters around the island

‘No ground’ for Indian request for return of Kachchatheevu island: Sri Lankan Minister

On Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs steered clear of the row surrounding Katchatheevu island. Video grab



PTI

Colombo, April 5

The statements coming out of India on “reclaiming” Kachchatheevu island from Sri Lanka have “no ground”, the Sri Lankan Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda has said.

The senior Sri Lankan Tamil politician’s comments came days after the Narendra Modi Government targeted the Congress Party and its ally the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu accusing them of overlooking national interests in the ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

The BJP has also been targeting the two parties for not ensuring the rights of the fishermen wanting to fish in waters around the Katchatheevu island.

“It is the election time in India, it is not unusual to hear such noises of claims and counterclaims about Kachchatheevu,” Devananda told reporters in Jaffna on Thursday.

“I think India is acting on its interests to secure this place to ensure Sri Lankan fishermen would not have any access to that area and that Sri Lanka should not claim any rights in that resourceful area”, Devananda said.

The statements on “reclaiming” Kachchatheevu from Sri Lanka’s hold has “no ground,” Devananda has said.

The Sri Lankan Minister said according to the 1974 Agreement, fishermen from both sides could do fishing in the territorial waters of both countries. But it was later reviewed and amended in 1976.

Accordingly, fishermen from both countries were banned from fishing in neighbouring waters.

Devananda stressed, “There claims to be a place called West Bank which is located below Kanyakumari - it is a much bigger area with extensive sea resources - it is 80 times bigger than Kachchatheevu, India secured it at the 1976 review agreement.”

As a Fisheries Minister, Devananda has faced pressure from the local fishermen in recent months.

The local fishermen have led widespread protests to stop illegal fishing by their Indian counterparts in the Sri Lankan waters. They say the bottom trawling by the Indians is harmful to Sri Lankan fishing community interests.

So far this year, at least 178 Indian fishermen and 23 trawlers have been arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Devananda, an ex-Tamil militant who now leads the Eelam People’s Democratic Party, was named a proclaimed offender by a court in Chennai in 1994.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) steered clear of the row surrounding Katchatheevu island.

To a volley of questions on the Katchatheevu issue, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent comments on the matter.

“I would like to tell you that on the issues that have been raised, the external affairs minister has spoken to the press here in Delhi and also in Gujarat clarifying all the issues,” he said.

“I would refer that you please look at his press engagements. You will get your answers there,” Jaiswal said in New Delhi.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi #Sri Lanka


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

3
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

4
India

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

5
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

6
India

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

7
India

PM Modi was sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

9
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

10
Chandigarh

Tremors felt in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; focuses on ‘Paanch Nyay’

Congress manifesto LIVE Updates: Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; focus on work, wealth and welfare

India dismisses report claiming it orders targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...

Kejriwal's photo behind jail: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

Kejriwal's photo behind jail: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

‘No ground’ for Indian request for return of Kachchatheevu island: Sri Lankan Minister

‘No ground’ for Indian request for return of Kachchatheevu island: Sri Lankan Minister

BJP has been targeting Congress and DMK for not ensuring the...

Will meet you soon outside: Sisodia in letter from Tihar Jail

'Will meet you soon outside': Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in letter from Tihar Jail

Sisodia has been arrested in connection with Delhi excise po...


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: PGI staff call off strike

Court orders medical test of Haryana farm activist Navdeep Singh after mother alleged torture

Chandigarh: Two fresh bids revive hope for new waste processing plant

Will meet you soon outside: Sisodia in letter from Tihar Jail

'Will meet you soon outside': Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in letter from Tihar Jail

Visit your areas, solve people’s problems, CM tells AAP MLAs

Kejriwal's photo behind jail: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

AAP leaders complain to Delhi CEO against BJP’s ‘derogatory’ posters

High Court rejects plea seeking Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as Delhi CM

NGT imposes ~25K fine on Jalandhar MC

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib