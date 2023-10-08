No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

New Delhi, October 7
The GST Council on Saturday decided to levy a lower 5 per cent tax on millet-based flour when sold in pre-packaged and labelled form, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a briefing after the meeting.
Tax on molasses cut
- The GST Council cuts tax on molasses from 28% to 5%
- Maximum age of GST Appellate Tribunal members raised
- President age cap 70 years (up from 67), others 67 (earlier 65)
Flour containing at least 70 per cent millets won’t attract GST if sold loose, and 5 per cent if sold pre-packaged and labelled, said the minister.
The 52nd council meeting, chaired by Sitharaman and attended by state FMs, also decided to cap the maximum age of president and members of the GST Appellate Tribunal.
The council also ceded the right to tax Extra Neutral Alcohol to the states. Accordingly, ENA used for human consumption will be exempt from GST, while ENA for industrial use will be taxed at 18%.
