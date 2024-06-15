No ‘hate crime’ complaints in last 3 years, says NCM head

Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, June 14
The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has not received a single complaint since 2021 that could be classified as ‘hate crime’.
NCM chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura said, “In the past three years, we have not received a single case of hate crime. The NCM receives 1,500 complaints every year. The nature and types of complaints range from personal problems, property matters and matrimonial disputes.”
“We (NCM) have visited violence-affected areas like Nuh and Jahangirpuri. During meetings, it was learnt that the perpetrators of so-called ‘hate crime’ were persons with criminal mindset and the whole community did not indulge in violence. Rather it was found that communities protected each other’s place of worship. In Jahangirpuri, policemen were injured,” he said. Communal clashes took place in 2022 in Jahangirpuri and in Nuh in 2023.
Lalpura said the NCM had taken suo motu cognisance of the Kaithal incident where a Sikh was allegedly called a ‘Khalistani’ and beaten up.
“I spoke to the Haryana DGP on June 12 and asked him to take action against the accused and also extend help to the victim. A report in this regard is expected by July 2,” Lalpura said. He said the NCM would hold Sarv Dharm Samvad in which representatives of all minority communities would be invited.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS